StockMarketWire.com - Motor retail and aftersales service group Lookers said it had appointed Anna Bielby as interim chief financial officer from 5 January 2021.
'Bielby trained as a chartered accountant with PwC ... and brings PLC experience, having worked at KCOM Group for five years in a number of senior financial roles, latterly as Chief Financial Officer,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
