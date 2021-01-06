StockMarketWire.com - 88 Energy said it was on track to spud the Merlin-1 well at its peregrine project on the North Slope of Alaska.
Snow road construction to the Merlin-1 and Harrier-1 locations commenced in the second half of December 2020, with work currently focused on the first 30 miles of snow road within NPR-A, the company said.
All American Oilfield's rig 111 was currently being re-assembled post deconstruction as part of the commissioning process prior to handover and mobilisation to the site, it added.
The company also said it was mulling commercialisation options for gas discovered at project Icewine, with the Talitha-A well scheduled to spud in the first half of January 2021.
A farm-out of project Icewine was ongoing, with a deal targeted in 3Q 2021, it added.
At 9:39am: (LON:88E) 88 Energy Ltd share price was 0p at 0.47p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
