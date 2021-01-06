StockMarketWire.com - Specialist pharmaceutical services clinical research organisation Open Orphan has renewed its Venn Life Sciences team's contract with a major top three global pharmaceutical client to the end of December 2021.
The Venn team in the Breda office in the Netherlands, will provide chemistry, manufacturing and control consultancy services to the client for one of its vaccine development programmes, and follows the recently announced contract renewal for work on two of the client's vaccine development programmes.
Cathal Friel, executive chairman of Open Orphan, said: 'We are delighted to enter 2021 with another contract signed by the Venn team in Breda with this top-3 global pharmaceutical client. Venn have been providing CMC support to this top tier company since 2012 and are pleased to be continuing to work with this client in their vaccine development programme.'
Friel added that the contract renewal reinforces the company's position as the go-to clinical research organisation for many other services required by both large pharma and vaccine developers at all stages of development.
