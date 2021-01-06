StockMarketWire.com - The Conygar Investment Company said it had agreed terms with InterContinental Hotels at its Nottingham development site.
IHG would be bringing its hotel brand Hotel Indigo as well as its extended stay offering, Staybridge Suites, to the Conygar scheme that would 'transform this city centre site,' the company said.
The hotel would comprise 223-bedrooms - 155 rooms for Hotel Indigo and a further 68 aimed at multi-night business and leisure travellers in the Staybridge Suites.
At 9:53am: [LON:CIC] Conygar Investment Company The PLC share price was 0p at 111.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: