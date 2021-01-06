StockMarketWire.com - Co-founder and former CEO of Aberdeen Asset Management Martin Gilbert is joining River & Mercantile as deputy chair.
He is currently chair of both Revolut and Toscafund and also holds the role of senior independent director at Glencore.
River & Mercantile chair Jonathan Dawson said: 'We are delighted that Martin has joined the RMG board.
'He brings huge experience of the sector to RMG and we all look forward to working with him to develop RMG into a substantial growth business.'
At 1:27pm: [LON:RIV] River And Mercantile Group share price was 0p at 151.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
