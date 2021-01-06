StockMarketWire.com - Destiny Pharma has appointed Dr Stephanie Bewick as chief business officer.
Dr Bewick joins the clinical stage biotech company with immediate effect.
She was most recently vice president of business at Summit Therapeutics.
She holds a BSc (Hons) Neuroscience from the University of Edinburgh and a PhD from the University of Bristol.
At 1:46pm: [LON:DEST] Destiny Pharma Plc share price was 0p at 68.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
