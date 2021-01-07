Interim Result
11/01/2021 Carnival PLC (CCL)
12/01/2021 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
12/01/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
12/01/2021 Accrol Group Holdings PLC (ACRL)
13/01/2021 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
14/01/2021 Ilika PLC (IKA)
Final Result
14/01/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
14/01/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
14/01/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
AGM / EGM
08/01/2021 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
08/01/2021 Lekoil Limited (LEK)
11/01/2021 Honye Financial Services Limited (HOYE)
11/01/2021 Equatorial Palm Oil PLC (PAL)
11/01/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
12/01/2021 Myanmar Investments International Ltd (MIL)
12/01/2021 Impax Environmental Markets PLC (IEM)
12/01/2021 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
12/01/2021 Rdl Realisation PLC (RDL)
12/01/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
13/01/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
13/01/2021 Tasty PLC (TAST)
13/01/2021 Octagonal PLC (OCT)
13/01/2021 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
13/01/2021 Real Good Food PLC (RGD)
14/01/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
14/01/2021 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)
14/01/2021 C&C Group PLC (CCR)
14/01/2021 Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS)
14/01/2021 Aa PLC (AA.)
14/01/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)
14/01/2021 Goco Group PLC (GOCO)
14/01/2021 Jpmorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (JFJ)
15/01/2021 Zenith Energy Ltd (ZEN)
15/01/2021 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)
15/01/2021 Katoro Gold PLC (KAT)
15/01/2021 Summerway Capital Plc Ord 1p (SWC)
Trading Statement
08/01/2021 Marks And Spencer Group PLC (MKS)
11/01/2021 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)
11/01/2021 Abcam PLC (ABC)
11/01/2021 Sig PLC (SHI)
12/01/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
12/01/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
12/01/2021 THG Holdings (THG)
12/01/2021 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
12/01/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
12/01/2021 Nichols PLC (NICL)
12/01/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
13/01/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
13/01/2021 Asos PLC (ASC)
13/01/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
13/01/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
13/01/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
13/01/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
14/01/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
14/01/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
14/01/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
14/01/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
14/01/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
14/01/2021 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
14/01/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
14/01/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
14/01/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
14/01/2021 Card Factory PLC (CARD)
14/01/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
14/01/2021 Science In Sport PLC (SIS)
14/01/2021 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)
Ex-Dividend
08/01/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
08/01/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
08/01/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
08/01/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
08/01/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)
08/01/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
08/01/2021 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)
08/01/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
08/01/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
08/01/2021 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
08/01/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
12/01/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
13/01/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)
