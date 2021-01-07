CA
08/01/2021 13:30 labour force survey
11/01/2021 15:30 Bank of Canada business outlook survey
CH
08/01/2021 06:45 unemployment
08/01/2021 08:00 SNB foreign currency reserves
CN
11/01/2021 03:00 PPI
11/01/2021 03:00 CPI
DE
08/01/2021 07:00 industrial production
08/01/2021 07:00 foreign trade
ES
11/01/2021 08:00 industrial production
EU
08/01/2021 10:00 unemployment
12/01/2021 10:00 quarterly balance of payments
12/01/2021 10:00 quarterly sectoral accounts
13/01/2021 08:30 EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity
13/01/2021 10:00 industrial production
FR
08/01/2021 07:45 household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods
08/01/2021 07:45 industrial production
08/01/2021 07:45 balance of payments
13/01/2021 11:00 OECD harmonised unemployment rrates
IE
08/01/2021 11:00 retail sales
IT
08/01/2021 10:00 unemployment
12/01/2021 09:00 retail sales
13/01/2021 09:00 industrial production
JP
08/01/2021 02:00 imported vehicle sales
08/01/2021 05:00 indexes of business conditions
11/01/2021 23:50 international transactions in securities
11/01/2021 23:50 bank lending
11/01/2021 23:50 revised balance of payments
11/01/2021 23:50 balance of payments
13/01/2021 06:00 preliminary machine toolorders
UK
08/01/2021 00:01 British Retail Consortium and ShopperTrak publish Footfall Monitor
08/01/2021 08:30 Halifax House Price Index
12/01/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
13/01/2021 08:30 Halifax House Price Index
US
08/01/2021 13:30 jobs report for December
08/01/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
08/01/2021 20:00 consumer credit
11/01/2021 15:00 employment trends index
12/01/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
12/01/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
13/01/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
13/01/2021 13:30 CPI
13/01/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
13/01/2021 19:00 Beige Book
