Interim Result

11/01/2021 Carnival PLC (CCL)

12/01/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)

12/01/2021 Accrol Group Holdings PLC (ACRL)

12/01/2021 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)

13/01/2021 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)

14/01/2021 Ilika PLC (IKA)

19/01/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)

19/01/2021 Time Finance PLC (TIME)

20/01/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

20/01/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)

26/01/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)

27/01/2021 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)



Final Result

14/01/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)

14/01/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)

14/01/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)

25/01/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)



AGM / EGM

08/01/2021 Lekoil Limited (LEK)

08/01/2021 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)

11/01/2021 Honye Financial Services Limited (HOYE)

11/01/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)

11/01/2021 Equatorial Palm Oil PLC (PAL)

12/01/2021 Myanmar Investments International Ltd (MIL)

12/01/2021 Rdl Realisation PLC (RDL)

12/01/2021 Impax Environmental Markets PLC (IEM)

12/01/2021 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)

12/01/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)

13/01/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)

13/01/2021 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)

13/01/2021 Octagonal PLC (OCT)

13/01/2021 Tasty PLC (TAST)

13/01/2021 Real Good Food PLC (RGD)

14/01/2021 Aa PLC (AA.)

14/01/2021 Jpmorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (JFJ)

14/01/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)

14/01/2021 C&C Group PLC (CCR)

14/01/2021 Goco Group PLC (GOCO)

14/01/2021 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)

14/01/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)

14/01/2021 Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS)

15/01/2021 Summerway Capital Plc Ord 1p (SWC)

15/01/2021 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)

15/01/2021 Katoro Gold PLC (KAT)

15/01/2021 Zenith Energy Ltd (ZEN)

18/01/2021 Keras Resources PLC (KRS)

18/01/2021 Craven House Capital PLC (CRV)

19/01/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)

19/01/2021 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)

19/01/2021 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)

20/01/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)

20/01/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)

20/01/2021 Sabien Technology Group PLC (SNT)

20/01/2021 Prairie Mining Ltd (PDZ)

20/01/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)

21/01/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)

21/01/2021 Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL)

21/01/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)

21/01/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)

21/01/2021 Brandshield Systems PLC (BRSD)

22/01/2021 Ironveld PLC (IRON)

22/01/2021 Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4)

22/01/2021 Character Group PLC (CCT)

26/01/2021 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)

27/01/2021 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

27/01/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)

27/01/2021 Critical Metals Plc Ord Gbp0.005 (CRTM)



Trading Statement

08/01/2021 Marks And Spencer Group PLC (MKS)

11/01/2021 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)

11/01/2021 Abcam PLC (ABC)

11/01/2021 Sig PLC (SHI)

12/01/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)

12/01/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)

12/01/2021 THG Holdings (THG)

12/01/2021 Nichols PLC (NICL)

12/01/2021 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)

12/01/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)

12/01/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)

13/01/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)

13/01/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)

13/01/2021 Asos PLC (ASC)

13/01/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)

13/01/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)

13/01/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)

14/01/2021 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)

14/01/2021 Science In Sport PLC (SIS)

14/01/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)

14/01/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)

14/01/2021 Card Factory PLC (CARD)

14/01/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)

14/01/2021 Tesco PLC (TSCO)

14/01/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)

14/01/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)

14/01/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)

14/01/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)

14/01/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)

14/01/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)

19/01/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)

20/01/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)

20/01/2021 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)

20/01/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

20/01/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)

20/01/2021 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)

20/01/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)

20/01/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)

21/01/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

21/01/2021 Luceco PLC (LUCE)

21/01/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)

21/01/2021 Energean PLC (ENOG)

21/01/2021 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)

21/01/2021 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)

21/01/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)

21/01/2021 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)

21/01/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)

22/01/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)

26/01/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)



Ex-Dividend

08/01/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)

08/01/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)

08/01/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)

08/01/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)

08/01/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)

08/01/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)

08/01/2021 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)

08/01/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)

08/01/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)

08/01/2021 Homeserve PLC (HSV)

08/01/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)

12/01/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)

13/01/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)



