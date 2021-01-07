StockMarketWire.com - Sports-betting and gaming group Entain upgraded its full-year guidance on a strong final quarter of the year, and said it had made an offer to buy Enlabs AB for SEK 2.8 billion, or about £250 million.
Enlabs, a gaming company, operated in fast-growing markets across the Baltics, and had further growth opportunities across Eastern Europe and the Nordics, the company said.
Entain lifted its full-year 2020 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, to be in the range of £825m to £845m, representing an increase of 6-8% compared to Q3 guidance following continued strong performance through the final quarter of 2020.
The offer represented a premium of approximately 15.6% and 42.3% compared to the volume-weighted average price of an Enlabs share during the last 90 and 180 trading days prior to the announcement of the offer, respectively, the company said.
'The acquisition of Enlabs is perfectly aligned with our strategy of expanding across new regulated international markets,' it added.
The transaction was expected to be completed in Q1 2021, and would require regulatory approval and the backing of more than 90% of Enlab's shareholders.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
