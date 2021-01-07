StockMarketWire.com - Specialist drug development company Sareum Holdings has been granted a US patent for its SDC-1802 TYK2/JAK1 kinase inhibitor programme.
This programme is in preclinical development and targets cancer and cancer immunotherapy.
Following the grant of this patent (US 10,882,829), Sareum has patent protection for the SDC-1802 molecule and pharmaceutical preparations thereof in the US and across all major territories in Europe, Japan and China.
CSO John Reader said: ‘The granting of this patent in the US completes the protection of the intellectual property for our proprietary SDC-1802 Programme across all major markets. The board believes that the patent will enhance the value of its TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor programmes and the company's negotiating position as it continues to engage in discussions with potential licence partners.’
At 8:09am: [LON:SAR] Sareum Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 1.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
