StockMarketWire.com - Financial wrap platform provider Nucleus said assets under administration rose to £17.4 billion at 31 December 2020, up 8.1% on the previous quarter and 7.9% year-on-year.
In the fourth quarter ending December gross inflows were £492 million, down from £497 million last year.
Net inflows were £208 million, up from £153 million a year ago.
Chief executive David Ferguson said: ‘Following a great start to the year and given the month-on-month improvement in net inflows since the summer (December alone exceeded all of Q3), our springtime decision to continue investing through the pandemic has allowed us to enter 2021 with great momentum, albeit remaining cognisant of the ongoing uncertainty in the external environment.’
