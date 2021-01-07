StockMarketWire.com - Scientific instrument sector investor Judges Scientific said it expected annual adjusted earnings per share would top market expectations following improved performance in the second half of the year.
The company said it now anticipated that adjusted earnings per share for the full year ended 31 December 2020 would be ahead of market expectations of 151.8p per share.
The company said it had started 2021, with an organic order book, equivalent to 14.0 weeks of budgeted sales, up from 13.2 weeks seen on 31 December 2019.
Strong bookings by the recent acquisitions took the total order book to 15.5 weeks, it added.
For 2020, year-on-year organic order intake receded by 13%, owing to the impact of Covid-19 and the 'subsequent difficult trading conditions associated with lockdowns across the globe,' the company said.
At 8:12am: [LON:JDG] Judges Scientific PLC share price was 0p at 5300p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
