StockMarketWire.com - Ithaca Energy said it had appointed David Crawford as chief financial officer.

Crawford would be taking over the role from his predecessor Graham Forbes who would be leaving Ithaca from 1 February 2021, the company said.

For the last three years, Crawford had been the CFO of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited and prior to this was the CFO at Dana Petroleum Ltd and Dolphin Drilling Ltd.


