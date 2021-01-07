StockMarketWire.com - Livestock products maker Eco Animal Health said it had has received marketing authorisation from Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply for its vaccine for swine.
THe Circo/MycoGard, was used for the vaccination of healthy piglets against porcine circovirus type 2 and Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae, two of the most common primary pig respiratory disease pathogens affecting the health and productivity of swine globally, the company said.
At 8:44am: [LON:ECO] Eco Atlantic Oil Gas LTD share price was 0p at 19.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: