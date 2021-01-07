StockMarketWire.com - Livestock products maker Eco Animal Health said it had has received marketing authorisation from Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply for its vaccine for swine.

THe Circo/MycoGard, was used for the vaccination of healthy piglets against porcine circovirus type 2 and Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae, two of the most common primary pig respiratory disease pathogens affecting the health and productivity of swine globally, the company said.










Story provided by StockMarketWire.com