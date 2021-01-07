StockMarketWire.com - Mining royalty company Altus Strategies hailed 'encouraging' initial results from the ongoing drilling programme at its 100% owned Diba gold project located in western Mali following broad high-grade gold intercepts at the mine.
Several intersections were encountered including 22.11 grams per tonne of gold over 6 meters from 89 meters below the surface.
Two new zones were discovered at the Diba NW prospect, 800m northwest of Diba Deposit.
Further assay results from the balance of the drilling programme were anticipated shortly, the company said.
A follow up drilling campaign was planned for Q2 of 2021 to include currently undrilled prospects, it added.
The company said it intends to incorporate the results from the current drill programme when all had been received and compiled into an updated mineral resource estimate for the Diba deposit.
At 8:49am: [LON:ALS] Altus Strategies Plc share price was 0p at 61.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
