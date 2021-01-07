StockMarketWire.com - Canadian General Investments said its annual net asset value per share return topped that of its benchmark.
Net asset value per share return as at December 31, 2020 was $50.02, resulting in a one-year NAV return of 38.1%, compared with the 5.6% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index.
The closing price for CGI's common shares at December 31, 2020 was $34.81, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 37.0%.
At 9:25am: [LON:CGI] Canadian General Investment Ltd share price was 0p at 1685p
