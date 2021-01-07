StockMarketWire.com - Toys, games, and giftware maker Character said contracts had been exchanged for the sale of its UK overspill warehousing facility at Vernon Works, Oldham in Lancashire for £3.5 million in cash
Completion of the sale was scheduled to take place on 29 January 2021.
The freehold to the facility was acquired by the group in July 2011 for a total cost of £1.78 million and had a net book value at 31 August 2020 of about £1.44 million.
At 9:38am: [LON:CCT] Character Group The PLC share price was 0p at 375p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: