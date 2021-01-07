StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Bahamas Petroleum Company said it was on track to begin drilling of the Saffron #2 well in Trinidad and Tobago, and Weg Naar Zee extended well test in Suriname.
The company maintained its goal to produce 2,500 barrels per day of oil by year-end 2021, after meeting its 500 bopd production target in 2020.
Drilling of Saffron #2 appraisal well was set to commence in Q1 2021, which, subject to results, would 'see BPC seek approvals for a Saffron field development, and with up to seven production wells to follow through 2021,' the company said.
Depending on technical outcomes, speed of permitting approvals, and rig and funding availability, an accelerated 2021 work program could include up to a further three Weg Naar Zee production wells in Suriname, it added. At 10:08am: [LON:BPC] Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC share price was 0p at 3.44p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
