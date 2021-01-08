StockMarketWire.com -

CA

11/01/2021 15:30 Bank of Canada business outlook survey


CN

11/01/2021 03:00 PPI
11/01/2021 03:00 CPI


DE

14/01/2021 09:00 GDP


ES

11/01/2021 08:00 industrial production


EU

12/01/2021 10:00 quarterly sectoral accounts
12/01/2021 10:00 quarterly balance of payments
13/01/2021 08:30 EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity
13/01/2021 10:00 industrial production


FR

13/01/2021 11:00 OECD harmonised unemployment rrates
14/01/2021 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators


IE

14/01/2021 11:00 CPI


IT

12/01/2021 09:00 retail sales
13/01/2021 09:00 industrial production


JP

11/01/2021 23:50 balance of payments
11/01/2021 23:50 international transactions in securities
11/01/2021 23:50 bank lending
11/01/2021 23:50 revised balance of payments
13/01/2021 06:00 preliminary machine toolorders
13/01/2021 23:50 corporate goods price index
13/01/2021 23:50 orders received for machinery


UK

12/01/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
13/01/2021 08:30 Halifax House Price Index


US

11/01/2021 15:00 employment trends index
12/01/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
12/01/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
13/01/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
13/01/2021 13:30 CPI
13/01/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
13/01/2021 19:00 Beige Book
14/01/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report
14/01/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
14/01/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com