CA
11/01/2021 15:30 Bank of Canada business outlook survey
CN
11/01/2021 03:00 PPI
11/01/2021 03:00 CPI
DE
14/01/2021 09:00 GDP
ES
11/01/2021 08:00 industrial production
EU
12/01/2021 10:00 quarterly sectoral accounts
12/01/2021 10:00 quarterly balance of payments
13/01/2021 08:30 EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity
13/01/2021 10:00 industrial production
FR
13/01/2021 11:00 OECD harmonised unemployment rrates
14/01/2021 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators
IE
14/01/2021 11:00 CPI
IT
12/01/2021 09:00 retail sales
13/01/2021 09:00 industrial production
JP
11/01/2021 23:50 balance of payments
11/01/2021 23:50 international transactions in securities
11/01/2021 23:50 bank lending
11/01/2021 23:50 revised balance of payments
13/01/2021 06:00 preliminary machine toolorders
13/01/2021 23:50 corporate goods price index
13/01/2021 23:50 orders received for machinery
UK
12/01/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
13/01/2021 08:30 Halifax House Price Index
US
11/01/2021 15:00 employment trends index
12/01/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
12/01/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
13/01/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
13/01/2021 13:30 CPI
13/01/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
13/01/2021 19:00 Beige Book
14/01/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report
14/01/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
14/01/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com