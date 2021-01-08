StockMarketWire.com - Barratt Developments said it expected to resume dividend in February, and the homebuilder lifted its expectations on annual completions even as it predicted slower activity in the second half of the year.
The company said it now expected wholly owned completions to be between 15,250 and 15,750 homes in FY21, up from a previous forecast of 14,500 to 15,000.
The company forecast a lower level of completions for its second half relative to the first half, reflecting the reduced level of work in progress carried forward at December 2020 compared to June 2020.
For the half year ended 31 December 2020, completions rose to 9,077 from 8,314, up 9.2% year-on-year
Average selling price increased by 1.1% to about £283,000.
Total forward sales as at 31 December 2020 increased by 14.3% to 13,588 homes at a value of £3,212.1 million, up from 13,588 homes at a value of £3,212.1 million.
If there is no material change in the operating environment, the company said it now expects to agree the resumption of dividends with the interim results on 4 February 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: