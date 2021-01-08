StockMarketWire.com - Electronic goods maker LG Electronics said operating income surged in the fourth quarter of the year thanks to a rise in sales.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, operating income rose 535.6% to KRW 647 million as sales climbed 16.9% to 18,783 billion.

Compared with the third quarter, however, income fell 32.5%, while sales were up 11%.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com