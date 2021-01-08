StockMarketWire.com - Oil & gas services provider Ades said Khaled Hassan had resigned as chief financial officer to pursue a greater role outside of the company.
To ensure an orderly transition, Hassan would continue in his current capacity as CFO until a date to be decided after ADES' full year 2020 financial results, the company said.
'The board has already begun the search process for a successor,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
