StockMarketWire.com - Oil & gas services provider Ades said Khaled Hassan had resigned as chief financial officer to pursue a greater role outside of the company.

To ensure an orderly transition, Hassan would continue in his current capacity as CFO until a date to be decided after ADES' full year 2020 financial results, the company said.

'The board has already begun the search process for a successor,' it added.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com