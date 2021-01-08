StockMarketWire.com - Gasification technology company Eqtec said it had together with its German EPC partner ewerGy signed a memorandum of understanding with Greece-based Nobilis Pro Energy, to develop the latter's existing pipeline of opportunities in Thessalia and Central Greece.
Under the agreement, Eqtec would provide the design and core gasification technology and ewerGy will provide EPC services.
|The companies also proposed to deliver further advanced gasification projects, starting with Nobilis' Almyros plant.
The collaboration would be underpinned by a joint venture between EQTEC and ewerGy, under which project SPVs would be established for each project opportunity taken forward by the parties.
The joint venture would be the majority shareholder of each SPV, with Nobilis as the minority shareholder.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: