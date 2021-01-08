StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Echo Energy signed it had signed a cooperation agreement with GTL International, a subsidiary of the Bolivian company UruboCorp, to originate and execute transactions across the energy sector in Bolivia.
Under the agrement, the company and GTLI had granted each other a six month period of exclusivity to assess new business development opportunities across the energy sector in Bolivia.
The cooperation agreement had an initial term of five years and may be terminated by either party without penalty on providing 6 months' notice.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
