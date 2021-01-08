StockMarketWire.com - Pets at Home Group has raised its profit expectations following a strong third quarter.
It said it expects full-year underlying pre-tax profit, including the previously announced repayment of business rates relief of £28.9 million, to be at least £77 million in a third quarter trading update.
The company said in December it would take a profit hit of £35 million after it announced it is repaying the £28.9 million of business rates relief it received during the Covid-19 pandemic.
At 8:02am: [LON:PETS] Pets AT Home Group PLC share price was 0p at 388.2p
