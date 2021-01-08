StockMarketWire.com - Signature Aviation confirmed that it has received an approach from Carlyle Investment Management regarding a possible offer for the company, although no proposal has been received.
It said a further announcement will be made as and when appropriate and that there can be no certainty that any offer will be made.
Shareholders are advised to take no action.
At 8:05am: [LON:SIG] Signature Aviation PLC share price was 0p at 247p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: