StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas exploration and development company Canadian Overseas Petroleum said it had raised an additional £3 million via placing to fund its purchases to fund the acquisition of Atomic Oil & Gas.
The additional £3 million followed the previous £6 million equity offering, and increased the gross total proceeds from the placing of shares to $9 million.
On 16 December, the company paid US$8 million to Atomic Oil & Gas as part of the first milestone payment to complete the overall acquisition of Atomic.
At 8:38am: [LON:COPL] Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Com Shs Npv share price was 0p at 0.23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: