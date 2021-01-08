StockMarketWire.com - Mining services company Capital said it would finalise payments for all major equipment purchases to support the waste mining and extended drilling services contracts at the Sukari gold mine in Egypt.
The company said it was on to carry out primary mining activity in late Q1 at gold mine in Egypt.
Discussions were advancing with lenders on additional facilities designed to provide the group with balance sheet flexibility for further growth, with the capital requirements for the Sukari contracts now met, the company aid.
At 8:56am: [LON:CAPD] Capital Drilling Ltd share price was 0p at 64p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
