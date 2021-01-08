StockMarketWire.com - Alba Mineral Resources said it had resumed surfaced drilling at Clogau-St David's gold mine and validated its process flow-sheet as well as confirmed the production of gold concentrate of a sample from the mine.
The company said it expected its pilot processing plant to be operational in the week commencing 11 January 2021 and to continue throughout Q1 2021.
The company's phase 1 surface drilling campaign at the mine has recommenced after it previously halted operations at drill hole LL004 due to difficult ground conditions encountered.
The company's driling contractors are currently preparing the drill collar for LL005, it added.
At 9:41am: [LON:ALBA] Alba Mineral Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.46p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
