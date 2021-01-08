StockMarketWire.com - Rambler Metals and Mining has appointed Eason Chen as its new chief financial officer.
Chen has served on the board of Rambler for eight years as a non-executive director and will now transition to a full time executive role.
He replaces Sanjay Swarup as CFO who has resigned to pursue other interests.
Swarup will remain with the business for four months to oversee this transition.
Rambler CEO Toby Bradbury said: 'On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Mr Swarup for his service to the company and welcome Eason Chen in his new executive capacity at an exciting time in Rambler's redevelopment.'
At 1:17pm: [LON:RMM] Rambler Metals and Mining PLC share price was 0p at 0.24p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
