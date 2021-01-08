StockMarketWire.com - Walls & Futures REIT recorded a post-tax loss of £71,293 for the six months to September 2020, according to its interim results.
This was narrower than the £92,200 loss recorded in the same period in 2019.
Despite lockdown, the REIT recovered more rent than the year before. In the six months to September 2020, £79,000 in rent was recovered against £67,650 the year before.
The ethical housing investor and developer continued to sell assets and offloaded a leasehold property in Southfields for £660,000.
The board has confirmed it is seeking to dispose of its last residential property asset in London in the coming months.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: