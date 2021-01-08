StockMarketWire.com - Walls & Futures REIT recorded a post-tax loss of £71,293 for the six months to September 2020, according to its interim results.

This was narrower than the £92,200 loss recorded in the same period in 2019.

Despite lockdown, the REIT recovered more rent than the year before. In the six months to September 2020, £79,000 in rent was recovered against £67,650 the year before.

The ethical housing investor and developer continued to sell assets and offloaded a leasehold property in Southfields for £660,000.

The board has confirmed it is seeking to dispose of its last residential property asset in London in the coming months.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com