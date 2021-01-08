StockMarketWire.com - The assets under management of AIM-listed Premier Miton Group grew to £12 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

This was due to net inflows of £166 million during this period, which led to the 13% increase.

The asset manager recorded inflows across equity and fixed income strategies but outflows continued from its multi-asset funds.

Going into the quarter Premier Miton had total AUM of £10.6 billion.


