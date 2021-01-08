StockMarketWire.com - The assets under management of AIM-listed Premier Miton Group grew to £12 billion in the first quarter of 2020.
This was due to net inflows of £166 million during this period, which led to the 13% increase.
The asset manager recorded inflows across equity and fixed income strategies but outflows continued from its multi-asset funds.
Going into the quarter Premier Miton had total AUM of £10.6 billion.
At 1:44pm: [LON:PMI] Premier Miton Group PLC share price was 0p at 132.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: