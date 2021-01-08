StockMarketWire.com - The board of Amati AIM VCT are targeting a £7 million raise with a top up offer.
This top up offer is in relation to the issue of shares in the 2020/21 tax year.
The proceeds from this raise will be used to make further investments in line with the VCT's investment policy.
The offer is expected to launch in mid February 2021.
At 1:52pm: [LON:AMAT] Amati Aim Vct Plc Ord 5p see ATI share price was 0p at 163.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
