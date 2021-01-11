StockMarketWire.com - JD Sports Fashion upgraded its outlook on profit on 'robust' demand in the second half of the year including the key months of November and December.
The company said it was confident that the pre-tax headline profit for the full year to 30 January 2021 would be 'significantly' ahead of the current market expectations, which average approximately £295 million.
It was now anticipated that the outturn for the full year will be at least £400 million.
Looking ahead, the company estimated pre-tax profit for the full year to 29 January 2022 would be 5% to 10% ahead of the current year amid ongoing uncertain outlook with stores in the UK, which were likely to be closed until at least Easter, and closures in other countries possible at any time.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: