StockMarketWire.com - Sports-betting and gaming group Entain said chief executive Shay Segev was standing down.
Segev had a notice period of six months and would remain in his current role for that period or until a successor was in place.
The company confirmed that the change had no bearing on its view of the recent proposal from MGM Resorts International to acquire Entain.
'The board remains unanimous in our view that the proposal significantly undervalues the Company and its prospects,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
