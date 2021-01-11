StockMarketWire.com - Commercial property group British Land said it had collected about £86 million, or 71%, of rent due for December quarter. The company also said that about 32% of its stores remained opened following the third national lockdown.

As at 7 January, following the latest national lockdown, 620 of its stores were able to trade in some way, representing 32% of the total, the company said.

From 30 November until 26 December, footfall across its portfolio was 76% of the level achieved last year as retailers continued to operate under a series of different restrictions.

There was a small difference in performance between assets in different tiers with those in Tier 4, 5% weaker on average than the other tiers due to the closure of non-essential stores.

Like-for-like retailer sales for stores that were open were 81% of the same period last year and there 'was no notable difference in performance between assets in different tiers,' the company said.





Story provided by StockMarketWire.com