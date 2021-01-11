StockMarketWire.com - Power generation group ContourGlobal said it had extended a share buyback programme of up to £30 million to 31 March 2021 from 11 January.
The company had previously extended its buyback programme to 30 September and further to 31 December.
To date, it had repurchased 12,374,731 shares, at an average price of 188.44p and cost of £23.4 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
