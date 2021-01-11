StockMarketWire.com - Digital services transformation group Capita confirmed it had signed a previously announced contract to provide training services to the Royal Navy and the Royal Marines.
The company previously announced, on 18 December, that had been selected as the winning bidder to provide training services to the Royal Navy and the Royal Marines.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
