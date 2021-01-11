StockMarketWire.com - Shipping group Tufton Oceanic Assets said it had acquired a stainless steel chemical tanker for $15.2 million, bringing its fleet to 20 vessels.
Tufton Oceanic said the ship would be employed in a chemical tanker pool, where it will earn a monthly floating charter rate based on the performance of the pool of vessels overall.
The expected yield from the pool exceeded the targets expressed in the company's prospectus dated 25 September 2018, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: