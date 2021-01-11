StockMarketWire.com - Copper company Kaz Minerals takeover by Nova Resources moved a step closer to completion after progress on securing clearance from regulators was made.
The company received clearance from the regulators in China and Kazakhstan, while the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic waived its pre-emption rights in relation to the acquisition.
Looking ahead, the acquisition remained conditional on 'the satisfaction of the acceptance condition and the remaining regulatory conditions,' Nova Resources said.
The offer documents was expected to be sent to KAZ Minerals shareholders on or before 4 February 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: