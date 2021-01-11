StockMarketWire.com - Consultancy company Science Group upgraded its annual earnings expectations amid a rise in sales.
The company also announced the looming departure of finance director Rebecca Archer to take up a new role elsewhere.
Archer would be replaced by Sameet Vohra, who was most recently interim finance director at fashion retailer Ted Baker.
Revenue for the year through December was seen rising to around £73 million, up from £57.2 million year-on-year.
Adjusted operating profit would exceed previously upgraded expectations of £10 million, compared to the £6.7 million made in 2019.
Science Group said it expected its annual results to be issued later than usual -- in mid to late March -- due to the increasing severity of the pandemic.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
