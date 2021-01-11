StockMarketWire.com - London Southend Airport owner Stobart said it was planning to change its name to Esken.
The decision followed the sale of the Eddie Stobart and Stobart trademarks to Eddie Stobart Logistics for £10 million.
As a result of that deal, Stobart had agreed to change its name before the end of February.
Stobart said its operating divisions may continue to use the brand to May 2023 and London Southend Airport would not change its name.
A general meeting would be held on 3 February to approve the change.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
