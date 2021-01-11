StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital company Draper Esprit said it had invested about £56 million in 11 investments since 30 September 2020, or about £32 million invested to half year, following its equity capital raise in October.
The company invested $14 million in both Graphcore and Coachhub, while £12 million was invested in Endomag.
Graphcore, maker of the intelligence processing unit, and Endomag, a were existing portfolio companies.
Graphcore and Endomag were 'fantastic examples of how Draper Esprit's public model allows us to make follow on investments into some of our outstanding, scaling portfolio companies,' the company said.
'CoachHub and AGORA are both exciting new investments, which demonstrate the depth of the dealflow network we are able to harness,' it added.
At 8:30am: [LON:GROW] Draper Esprit PLC share price was 0p at 634p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: