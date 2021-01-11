StockMarketWire.com - Graphene nanoplatelets products maker Directa Plus said annual revenue would top market expectations after reporting better-than-expected sales in the final weeks of the year.
The company said it now expected to report total revenue for the year ending 31 December 2020 of approximately €6.5 million, exceeding its previous guidance and current consensus market expectations.
Further to the positive trading update on 3 December 2020, Directa Plus continued to perform 'strongly in the final weeks of the year, with better-than-expected sales of G+ enhanced face masks and growth at Setcar, the Company's 51%-owned environmental remediation business,' it added.
At 8:47am: [LON:DCTA] Directa Plus Plc share price was 0p at 61p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
