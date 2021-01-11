StockMarketWire.com - Alternative capital solutions provider Duke Royalty announced that it had appointed Peter Madouros as its chief investment officer.
Madouros had extensive private equity and credit experience and would operate out of Duke's London office, the company said.
Jim Webster, who has been CIO since 2016, would continue to provide his experience, support and leadership as chair of the investment committee, it added.
At 8:50am: [LON:DUKE] Duke Royalty Limited share price was 0p at 25.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
