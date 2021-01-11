StockMarketWire.com - Vehicle-tracking systems supplier Quartix said it intended to declare a final dividend amid a rise in annual earnings that met its expectations.
Quartix said its current estimates for revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were £25.8 million and £7.8 million, respectively.
'It is the board's intention to declare a final dividend for the year in line with its stated policies on ordinary and supplementary dividends, subject to economic conditions at the time of declaration,' Quartix said.
Chief executive Andy Walters said the company expected the latest UK lockdown to have an impact on new subscriptions in the short-term, though to a lesser impact than that seen during the 2020 lockdown.
'Looking beyond the pandemic, we have a significant opportunity to accelerate growth in our fleet business and we look forward to 2021 and beyond with confidence,' Walters said.
At 8:52am: [LON:QTX] Quartix Holdings Plc share price was 0p at 361p
