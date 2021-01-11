StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene said lab testing had shown that its Covid-19 test was not impacted by currently known viral mutations.
The wet lab testing had followed a detailed computer analysis of the mutations in the new SARS-CoV-2 variant, to assess the reliability of Yourgene's existing Clarigene product.
At 8:57am: [LON:YGEN] share price was 0p at 16.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
