StockMarketWire.com - Ceramic products maker Churchill China said it expected trading conditions to improve in 2021, though first-quarter performance would be hurt by ongoing lockdown restrictions.
The company said it had maintained 'good' progress in 2020, but the fourth quarter was affected by 'increasing COVID related restrictions in all our markets.' Churchill traded profitably in the second half of the year
'We expect improved trading conditions in 2021, although the first quarter of the year will be affected by ongoing government restrictions across our markets,' it added.
At 9:31am: [LON:CHH] Churchill China PLC share price was 0p at 1245p
