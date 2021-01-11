StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapies developer MaxCyte inked a clinical and commercial licensing agreement with cancer-focused Myeloid Therapeutics, the companies said Monday.
Myeloid would obtain non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's flow electroporation technology and ExPERT platform.
'This agreement enables Myeloid to advance its pipeline programs, including for engineered cell therapies targeting solid tumors, T cell lymphoma, and glioblastoma,' Myeloid said.
In return, MaxCyte was entitled to receive undisclosed development and approval milestones, and sales-based payments, along with other licensing fees.
'We are proud to support Myeloid's work and are excited about the company's novel approach to engineering and harnessing the innate capabilities of the myeloid cell,' MaxCyte chief executive Doug Doerfler said.
'This agreement represents an important achievement for MaxCyte as it expands the use of our next-generation technology platform to support engineering in novel cell types.'
At 9:37am: [LON:MXCT] Maxcyte INC share price was 0p at 444p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: